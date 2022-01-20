Calgary Stampeders sign offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to extension

The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to a two-year contract extension Thursday.

The six-foot-four, 311-pound Calgary native was slated to become a free agent next month.

Sceviour appeared in 11 regular-season games and a playoff contest last season at right guard for Calgary. He helped the Stampeders allow the second-fewest sacks (20) in the CFL in 2021

The Stampeders selected Sceviour in the first round, No. 8 overall, in the 2018 CFL draft out of the University of Calgary, He has started 29-of-30 career professional regular-season games.