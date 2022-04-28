Calgary still faces showers Friday afternoon

UPDATE: The five-day hasn't changed much — your Friday shot at showers is still there, but the best chance for a weak storm will likely occur further into the development zone; as this entire band pushes east Friday evening, storms are still possible.

Not so much here, now, but the chance isn't completely gone. The weekend remains much the same as it has for the past few days, with both Saturday and Sunday kicking the tires on a warm-up.

That'll fall flat by Tuesday, as that one's cooled, somewhat. But, it's part of change to follow Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We're riding into high pressure, and temperatures cresting twenty degrees become possible.

Shorter weather articles mean calmer weather articles — gusts may reach the mid-30s in Calgary today, and that likely ends up as the most significant event of the day weather-wise in these parts.

We'll have some long stretches of sunshine, with cloud building up later down the line.

Friday's rainfall forecast is once again verifying on the lower end, with one to two millimetres making a return as the prominent feature. The instability values of this passing through have increased, which further increases our chance to see a passing thundershower as this rain moves by.

For Saturday, Sunday, and beyond, we have a line of forecast highs that climb above the 14 C seasonal marker. Approaching from the longer-range forecast's perspective, this continues as strong lead through the first work week of May

It may begin to feel repetitive, but campers – check the link for the latest on Alberta's fire bans. A couple of millimetres across southern Alberta isn't going to help much.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Some cloud, low 2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day showers, risk of thundershowers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: scattered showers, then clearing, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: shower risk, low 3 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: shower risk, low 3 C

Andrew caught a neat pic of a sunrise earlier this month using a drone! Nice work!

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.