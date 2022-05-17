Calgary stores face $30K fine for selling unauthorized erectile dysfunction drugs

The owner of a Calgary-based adult retail chain is facing a $30,000 fine following the seizure of unauthorized sexual enhancement products from several locations.

Health Canada says Titanium 4000 was seized from the Adult Source in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue S.E. – and the product 10K Iron Horse was seized from the Adult Source locations in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue S.E., 4300 block of 17th Avenue S.E. and 10200 block of Macleod Trail S.E. – in March of 2019.

Testing of the products by Health Canada found they contained prescription drugs that were not listed on their packaging.

Both the Titanium 4000 and 10K Iron Horse contained tadalafil, a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, while the Titanium 4000 also contained sildenafil, a different prescription drug also used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Health Canada warned both drugs put users at an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects like heart attack and stroke.

A government news release says Alain Laflamme, the sole director of National Agricultural Corporation (which owns Adult Source), pleaded guilty to charges under the Food and Drugs Act related to the sale of unauthorized male sexual enhancement drugs.

"The charges were laid as a result of the repeated illegal sale of these products, despite warnings to stop from Health Canada," said a news release.

National Agricultural Corporation has since been issued a $30,000 fine and 12-month probation order prohibiting the sale, importation, packaging, manufacturing and distribution of any health products, including drugs, natural health products and medical devices.

Selling or advertising unauthorized health products is illegal in Canada," said a news release.

"Health Canada takes this matter very seriously and uses the tools at its disposal to stop these illegal activities and protect the health and safety of Canadians."