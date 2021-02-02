Staff and students who were potentially exposed to a variant case of COVID-19 in a Calgary classroom have been placed in quarantine after a child was determined to be infectious.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, the child returned to school after returning from travel.

The age of the child, the name of the school, the variant they were infected with and the date of the diagnosis have have not been released.

Dr. Hinshaw took to Twitter on Monday to release news of the infectious student with the variant case and stated that there is no evidence to suggest that anyone else has been infected.

She says the affected class had been placed in quarantine prior to the confirmation of the variant case, as the group had been identified as being close contacts to a COVID-19 case. All members of the class have been offered the chance to be tested twice in an effort to reduce the potential risk of further transmission.

Additional details regarding the potential variant case in the school are expected to be released Tuesday morning.

