Calgary students approached by vehicle, police investigate
Calgary police are investigating an incident that happened in the city's northeast on Thursday afternoon.
Staff at Stanley Jones School sent home a letter to the families of students on Thursday, warning that two different groups of students were walking on Edmonton Trail towards the school over the lunch hour when they were approached by a vehicle.
According to Calgary police, the students complained the person inside the vehicle was taking photos of them.
School officials said the students came back to the school "immediately" and reported it to the school.
"We want to reassure you that the students are safe," said assistant principal Anna Johnston in the letter.
"We are making you aware of this most recent incident so that together, we can all work to ensure the safety of our students."
Police said the students involved were from Alice Jamieson All Girls’ Academy, an alternative program which runs out of Stanley Jones School.
Students or parents who witness any suspicious activity or people are asked to call 911 to report it to police.
-
How one man helped a dead deer birth a fawnAn orphaned fawn is now in the care of Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge but it's all thanks to a driver who helped a dead deer give birth on the side of the road in southwestern Ontario.
-
Demand for campsites soars as camping season beginsThe unofficial start of the camping season kicked off Friday with seasoned and new campers settling into their sites, ready for a long weekend full of outdoor adventures.
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officialsFirefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
Parks Canada offers unique work opportunity on Sable IslandParks Canada is on the lookout for an operations manager to work and live on Sable Island.
-
'It really felt real': Future paramedics put through their paces at staged mass casualty event in WaterlooDozens of future paramedics were faced with a staged mass casualty event in Waterloo, aimed to train them for what it will be like when they're out in the region.
-
Danielle Smith looks to defend Brooks-Medicine Hat seat against NDP, Alberta Party contendersUnited Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith has been the MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat since winning a by-election for the seat Nov. 8.
-
Alberta RCMP officer injured while conducting traffic stopA southern Alberta RCMP officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop near Stavely on Friday.
-
Windsor-Essex health unit says 20 people visited SafePoint in its first 3 weeks of operationsMore than three weeks after it first opened, 20 people have visited the SafePoint site in downtown Windsor, Ont. In that time period, those 20 people visited SafePoint 43 times. Of those 43 visits, 40 per cent did not involve 'onsite consumption,' according to the WECHU.
-
Survivor Day highlights heroic efforts that saved livesA packed house of emergency responders and 13 cardiac arrest survivors were honoured Friday afternoon at Fanshawe College.