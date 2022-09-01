Calgary students head back to the classroom

For some children, the first day of school is one of the best days of the year. For others, not so much.

Either way, roughly 180,000 students across Calgary will find themselves back in the classroom by the end of the week, with most getting back into the swing of things on Thursday.

The big difference this year is that there are no COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions in place for students or staff.

"The last two years were certainly difficult on a number of fronts," said Christopher Usih , chief superintendent of schools for the Calgary Board of Education,.

"Those health restrictions are no longer in place. However, we continue to encourage our students and parents to ensure students are practicing proper hand hygiene and also to keep students at home if they're not feeling well."

The CBE is opening four new schools this year; two in Auburn Bay, one in Mahogany and one in Skyview Ranch.

Many elementary school teachers will also be dealing with new curricula this year.

There is an updated physical education curriculum for Alberta students up to grade six and new math and English curricula for kids up to grade three.

"We had over 5,000 teachers in the past few weeks coming together to look at the curriculum, to look at effective practices and so on. We've done some good work, and that work continues," said Usih.

"Teachers are really coming together, collaborating, and doing the necessary work to ensure the successful implementation of the curriculum. So we are quite pleased with the professional response of our teachers."