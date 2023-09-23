iHeartRadio

Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run


Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.

Among those taking part was 10-year-old Easton Beatch, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in July.

After two emergency surgeries and radiation at a Florida hospital, the youngster is back at school and behind him is everyone at Tanbridge Academy.

His mother Amanda is a teacher there and she helped staff and students dedicate this year's run to Easton.

More than $3,000 dollars was raised for Kids Cancer Care in Calgary.

