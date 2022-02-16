Calgary students receive gifts from seniors for random acts of kindness

Residents of the Revera Chateau Renoir retirement village in southwest Calgary are paying it forward.

The group is giving Grade 7 students from Our Lady of Peace Catholic School 'kindness envelopes' after receiving Christmas cards from the children in December.

Jackie Whipple, the Chateau's director of recreation, says the envelopes are filled with tips on how to be kind to others, along with two movie passes so they can go with a friend.

"We just wanted the children to realize that by doing something simple like that, it truly does make a difference in the people that they give to," she said. "And kindness does matter, and we do need more of it throughout our city."

Cassie Doane is the teacher who initiated the Christmas card project. Her grandmother is a resident at the Chateau.

"I find as a teacher I always try to promote kindness first," she said. "I'm teaching a wellness class and that's all about finding what makes you feel good and so that also includes what makes others feel good and so I wanted to create something that allowed the students to pay back to the community so we made these Christmas cards."

Joan Doane lives at the Chateau and says no one knew anything about the cards before they were handed out.

"It just made my day when I opened that card and I couldn't believe how lovely they were for everybody," said Doane.

"So I'm here to say thank you and it was a wonderful effort and a beautiful thing to do for Chateau Renoir."

Residents at the Chateau teamed up with the Stampede City Kinettes to raise money for movie passes for the kids. Whipple is a member of the club that's been in Calgary for 56 years.

This is the second year of the partnership and the Kinettes raised $1,000 while the residents managed to bring in $500.

Marie Nicholson is the service director for the club and a 35-year member. She says the students brightened the lives of the seniors in their community.

"It's great at a young age to be involved because that's what community is all about," she said. "It's about volunteering and helping each other."

Sophie Tognonmegigni is one of the Grade 7 students getting a kindness envelope from the seniors. She knows many people are struggling right now.

"You have to like try to make each other happy with just doing anything, I don't know making cards," she said. "Or hugging someone, well maybe like family not exactly friends but yeah, just doing something kind or saying complements."

Her teacher agrees.

"Especially now, right, we're all going through something that's tough," said Doane. "So if you could just bring a small smile to someone's face, it makes it all worth it."

The third week of February in Canada is officially 'Kindness Week'. The Kindness Week Act received Royal Assent on June 3, 2021 to become law in Canada. Random Act of Kindness Day takes place on Feb. 17.