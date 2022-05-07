Calgary support society helps Ukrainian refugees at local church

Ukrainians who've fled the Russian invasion of their homeland are finding more support with some Calgary organizations this weekend.

The Centre for Newcomers (CFN) says it is hosting an outreach event at a local church on Saturday.

With help from The Immigrant Education Society and Immigrant Services Calgary, CFN will be helping Ukrainian newcomers with a number of essential needs at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"(We're) aiming to facilitate access to critical support such as settlement, employment and language services among others, CFN is committed to bring its team on site every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.," the organization said on Facebook.

The CFN says it helped 70 Ukrainians at its first outreach session on April 30.

St. Vladimir's Church is located at 404 Meredith Rd. N.E.

More information about the CFN can be found online.