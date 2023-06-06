Calgary Surge making all the right moves during inaugural season

The Calgary Surge has only just started playing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League but already, the team has made a mark in the community.

The Surge is going about things the right way on and off the court.

The team is visiting communities and playing a winning brand of basketball.

And is 3-1 to start the season.

Forward Justin Jackson says he's not surprised at the hot start.

"I'm not really shocked or anything," Jackson said.

"I mean, we have a great team. I knew from the first practice we were going to do great things. It's really just about us now. We've got to lock in on whatever the coach (Nelson Terroba) is telling us to do.

"We've got to respect practice and we've got to do all of the things that, you know, brought us to that level and continue to get better."

AMAZING VIBE

The city has certainly embraced the Surge.

In its first-ever game at Winsport, the Surge beat the defending champ, the Edmonton Stingers, in front of a sellout crowd.

In the team's second home game, it drew almost 2,500 fans in a thrilling 85-82 victory over Niagara.

Forward Deon Ejim says he's having a great time in Calgary

"I think the vibe has been amazing and the fans have been behind our back," Ejim said.

"We always try to be great role models for these kids growing up and we can just see that connection to the community.

"A lot of them are asking around who we are and seeing these big tall guys everywhere. It's been a great vibe and we all like it as a team and we want to win for Calgary."

BIG TEST AGAINST BLACKJACKS

Up next for the Surge: the Ottawa BlackJacks on Friday night at Winsport.

Ottawa is also off to a 3-1 start, so it's going to be a big test.

Jackson says he's familiar with some of the players in Ottawa.

"I went to school with a few of the guys on the team in Ottawa, so I mean, it's always a good matchup when you get to go against some old-time friends," Jackson said.

"They're a really great team. They're also 3-1 and they've had a lot of great wins and they have some great players, so it's going to be a battle."

EJIM HAS CALGARY CONNECTION

Ejim says he does have some familiarity with Calgary.

His sister Yvonne played high school basketball at Bishop Carrol High School and at the Edge School.

"I think she really drew me in toward Calgary," Ejim said.

"She told me a lot of good things about the city and I'm super excited to be here and actually be around where she had her stomping grounds.

"It's been a great opportunity to be here and be around my family and just continue to grow and try to be a Calgarian one day."

Ejim's sister now goes to Gonzaga University.

Tip-off for Friday night's game between the Surge and the BlackJacks is 7 p.m.