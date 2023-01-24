Calgary Surge season to take flight with May 27 home opener against Edmonton Stingers

The first regular season game of the Calgary Surge is just over four months away.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League released its 2023 schedule and Calgary will open its season with a Saturday, May 27 afternoon game at WinSport against the Edmonton Stingers.

The Calgary Surge has yet to make tickets available for its games online but is accepting season ticket deposits through its website.

2022 Calgary Surge schedule (home games in bold)

Sat. May 23

vs. Edmonton Stingers

Sun. May 28

at Edmonton Stingers

Tues. May 30

vs. Niagara River Lions

Sat. June 3

at Vancouver Bandits

Fri. June 9

vs. Ottawa BlackJacks

Sun. June 11

at Saskatchewan Rattlers

Wed. June 14

vs. Vancouver Bandits

Fri. June 16

vs. Montreal Alliance

Sun. June 18

vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

Wed. June 21

at Brampton Honey Badgers

Fri. June 23

at Niagara River Lions

Sun. June 25

at Vancouver Bandits

Wed. June 28

vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars

Wed. July 5

at Edmonton Stingers

Wed. July 12

at Montreal Alliance

Sun. July 16

at Winnipeg Sea Bears

Thurs. July 20

vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

Sat. July 22

vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers

Wed. July 26

vs. Edmonton Stingers

Fri. July 28

at Saskatchewan Rattlers

The Calgary Surge will play all 10 of their regular season home games at the WinSport Event Centre.

The team was formerly known as the Guelph Nighthawks before the CEBL announced its plans to relocate to Calgary in the summer of 2022.

The league is now in its fifth year and has 10 teams.

For a complete schedule including game times visit Calgary Surge.

