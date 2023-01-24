Calgary Surge season to take flight with May 27 home opener against Edmonton Stingers
The first regular season game of the Calgary Surge is just over four months away.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League released its 2023 schedule and Calgary will open its season with a Saturday, May 27 afternoon game at WinSport against the Edmonton Stingers.
The Calgary Surge has yet to make tickets available for its games online but is accepting season ticket deposits through its website.
2022 Calgary Surge schedule (home games in bold)
Sat. May 23
- vs. Edmonton Stingers
Sun. May 28
- at Edmonton Stingers
Tues. May 30
- vs. Niagara River Lions
Sat. June 3
- at Vancouver Bandits
Fri. June 9
- vs. Ottawa BlackJacks
Sun. June 11
- at Saskatchewan Rattlers
Wed. June 14
- vs. Vancouver Bandits
Fri. June 16
- vs. Montreal Alliance
Sun. June 18
- vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears
Wed. June 21
- at Brampton Honey Badgers
Fri. June 23
- at Niagara River Lions
Sun. June 25
- at Vancouver Bandits
Wed. June 28
- vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars
Wed. July 5
- at Edmonton Stingers
Wed. July 12
- at Montreal Alliance
Sun. July 16
- at Winnipeg Sea Bears
Thurs. July 20
- vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears
Sat. July 22
- vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers
Wed. July 26
- vs. Edmonton Stingers
Fri. July 28
- at Saskatchewan Rattlers
The Calgary Surge will play all 10 of their regular season home games at the WinSport Event Centre.
The team was formerly known as the Guelph Nighthawks before the CEBL announced its plans to relocate to Calgary in the summer of 2022.
The league is now in its fifth year and has 10 teams.
