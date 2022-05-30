Calgary suspects caught by RCMP after Claresholm break-in
Southern Alberta RCMP say they have arrested two Calgary men following a break-and-enter at a home in Claresholm.
Officials say members of the Claresholm detachment were notified about the incident in progress at a home in the 5000 block of 3A Street at 6:53 a.m. on May 27.
Nanton RCMP officers responded to the scene, located and arrested a suspect who was fleeing the area on foot.
When he was searched, police found a quantity of stolen property along with break-in tools and an imitation handgun.
A second suspect was found nearby in a vehicle and was also arrested.
A search of the vehicle located:
- A quantity of tools, believed to be stolen;
- A conducted energy weapon;
- Firearm ammunition; and
- Other break-in instruments.
Upon further investigation, police believe the two men were involved in a similar incident in Nanton where a motorcycle was stolen using an enclosed trailer stolen from Lethbridge.
Michael Tracey, 44, of Calgary is charged with:
- Six counts of possession of a weapon, ammunition, and/or explosive substance while prohibited;
- Break-and-enter with intent;
- Two counts of possession of break-in instruments;
- Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Carry a concealed weapon;
- Operate motor vehicle while prohibited; and
- Nine counts of failing to comply with a release order.
William Douglas, 37, also of Calgary, was charged with:
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
- Possession of break-in instruments;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon; and
- Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Tracey was held for a bail hearing in Lethbridge provincial court on May 30 while Douglas was released on a promise to appear at Fort Macleod provincial court on July 20.
Claresholm is located approximately an hour-and-a-half drive south of Calgary.