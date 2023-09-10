Calgary teen Abbie Clarke stages walk to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis
A Calgary teen is leading the way on spreading awareness about a serious disease in the community.
Abbie Clarke and her family have been deeply affected by pulmonary fibrosis.
When she was in third grade, she realized many people didn't know about the disease.
So she created a walk to teach more people about how it scars the lungs, eventually making them unable to supply enough oxygen.
More than 30,000 Canadians have pulmonary fibrosis, including many people in Abbie's family.
"My grandpa, he passed away when I was one year old from pulmonary fibrosis," Clarke said. "We've had over a dozen people affected in our family."
"There's a lot of preparation too," said Abbie's cousin Rayyan Aldosary. "Get oxygen tanks ready, get me ready, get out the door."
Donations can be made through the whole month of September on the Clarke Walk page – on the Canadian Pulmonary fibrosis website.
Money goes towards research grants and support programs for people impacted by the disease.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelterA Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous landKeeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
Alberta family frustrated by autopsy delay in B.C. following fatal crash on Highway 1An Alberta family has been left frustrated by what they call bureaucratic deficiencies in British Columbia surrounding autopsies.
-
Suspect had drugs, scale and cash in plain view in downtown SudburyIn what had to be one of their easier investigations, police arrested a suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plan view.