Calgary teen arrested in Surrey, B.C.; police recover 2 stolen vehicles loaded with cans of gasoline

A 17-year-old from Calgary has been charged with possession of stolen property after a caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in Surrey, B.C. last week.

A concerned resident reported the vehicle on 134 Street near 98 Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police did not elaborate on what made the vehicle suspicious, but said officers from the detachment's Auto Crime Target Team conducted "extensive patrols" in the area.

They located the vehicle on 98A Avenue near 131 Street about an hour after the call, and determined that it had stolen licence plates, police said.

Mounties then set up surveillance on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the 17-year-old and the recovery of two stolen vehicles, both of which were found to have "jerry cans full of gasoline" inside them, according to police.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was also wanted on outstanding warrants from Calgary, police said, adding that those warrants were for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"We encourage members of our community to report all suspicious activity to police and this is an example of why," said Surrey RCMP media relations officer Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in the release.

"This report led to the seizure of two stolen vehicles, an arrest, and may have prevented another crime from occurring. Often stolen vehicles are utilized to commit serious criminal offences and then later set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime."