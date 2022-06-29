Calgary teen charged in alleged murder-for-hire attempt

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 16-year-old has been charged following an investigation into reports the teen had tried to hire someone to commit a murder for them.

The teen's alleged attempt to offer payment in exchange for killing someone was first reported to police on May 13. Charges against the teen were laid following a six-week long investigation.

The teen, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been charged with:

Counsel to commit murder;

Breach of a court order; and,

Possession of marijuana.

Police have not disclosed who the accused attempt to have murdered or the gender of the accused.

Calgary police say this is a rare situation for the city.

"Definitely not anything like this involving a youth over a 33-year career," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm with the CPS homicide unit in an interview with CTV News on Wednesday.

"The witness came forward six weeks ago and it takes time for us to gather information that's sufficient to produce as evidence so the Crown is willing to proceed with a charge."

Chisholm says the situation is shocking for people who hear it.

"It is disturbing to think that a 16-year-old would want to hire somebody to murder another youth."

The identity of the male youth is being withheld because of the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but Chisholm says the witness and suspect were known to one another.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.