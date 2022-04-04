Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police

Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake last week, had been shot.

The teen's body was found Thursday evening in a green space in the northwest neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to an area behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. at around 8:30 p.m. on March 31 following reports of an injured man.

"The male was located deceased at that point, and then later confirmed to be 16-year-old Jal Jal from Calgary," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson. "To lose someone at the young age of 16 is both shocking and tragic."

Gregson says investigators have interviewed several classmates, coaches and teammate's of Jal's who described him as kind, respectful and easy to coach, mentioning his aspirations of playing football or basketball in the United States.

"Jal has left behind many grieving friends and family who have so many questions to how as to how this could have happened. We're working hard to solve this case and we need the public's assistance to be successful."

Police continue to seek surveillance footage, include dash cam video, of any suspicious activity in Arbour Lake or the neighbouring community of Scenic Acres from the night of March 31.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who footage of suspicious activity from the night of Jal's death is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The Jal family issued the following statement on Monday:

Today we have brought close family, coaches, and friends to share a little about Jal and to ask for everyone’s help in solving his case.

Jal Acor Jal was a very respectable, polite, kind young man. His presence would light up the whole room when he entered. His soul was so pure. Jal was so loving and thoughtful. He did very little to make everyone smile because he was naturally a friendly and affectionate person.

Jal would always check up on his father who is in a wheelchair and bring comfort and reassurance that he will be okay. He lived with his grandma who needs emotional attention. He would be the first to say good morning, and the first to comfort her when she was feeling heartbroken and in physical pain.

Jal would regularly check up on his mother who is currently living in Lethbridge. He would ask how her day was going and see about her health, telling her how he couldn't wait for Christmas so he could get all the brand name accessories.

He was on the junior basketball team and junior football team at St. Francis High School.

He recently discussed with his family and coaches about continuing his basketball game in the states.

This tragedy has broken so many people's hearts, we never saw this day coming, no one is ever prepared for such pain of losing their child.

The entire family appreciates all the sympathy we have received from individuals, the City of Calgary, St. Francis High School, and all other communities that have made an impact on Jal's life. We are grateful for your kind words and financial support.

At this time, we the family, and the Calgary Police Service are working together to solve this case, but we cannot do it by ourselves. We need any information that may help solve this case. We are pleading with Arbour Lake community and the nearby communities that if anyone has seen anything or has a camera that may be beneficial for this case please contact the police with the information. It’s takes individuals and families to keep a community safe. We are hoping for the best.

Jal Jal will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends.