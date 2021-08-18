Calgary teen guitar whiz hits the stage with new band
Awwab Paracha is only 16-years-old but when he plays the guitar, you wouldn’t know it. His skills have been praised for exceeding his years.
Inspired by his music teacher at school, the teen picked up his first guitar at the age of 11, and has since derived influence from music legends like BB King, John Mayer, Led Zepplin and ZZ Top.
“I saw my music teacher playing in his room, and that was it,” said Paracha. “I was like, 'That’s what I want to do too.'"
Paracha’s parents left Pakistan and landed in Canada in 2014 with dreams of their own.
"My wife and I came to Canada dreaming of a peaceful life in a peaceful part of the world," said his father, Rehman Paracha. “It would be difficult to support him in Pakistan the way we are supporting him here. I am exceptionally proud.”
After making it to the finals of the 2019 Calgary Stampede Talent Search competition, Paracha formed his own band earlier this year — The Awab Paracha Band.
The trio debuted Wednesday, and are set to play again at the Blind Beggar on Sept. 19.
-
Wildfire evacuee tells B.C. premier, 'Come out here and have a look at what really happens'A B.C. wildfire evacuee wants Premier John Horgan to see first-hand the devastation caused by this year’s fire season.
-
Should B.C. require COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff and bring back mandatory masks?A move Washington State is taking is leaving many to wonder if it should be done north of the border too.
-
Inflation hits 3.7 per cent, energy increases hit double digits as cost of Canadian life keeps climbingThe cost of everyday life rose 3.7 per cent last month compared to last year, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
'Everything can be completely recycled': Local program able to recycle contact lensesA local recycling program has found an answer for contact lens users – specifically, what to do with the lenses when they are finished using them.
-
'It's ridiculous': Rents returning to pre-pandemic levels as deals disappear in TorontoRental deals available earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be disappearing in a changing market as data on monthly rents for apartments and condos in Toronto show a rebound close to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Large police presence near Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road for investigationWaterloo regional police were in the area of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener on Wednesday evening for an investigation.
-
Nova Scotians absorb reality of a new majority governmentThe Progressive Conservatives won 31 of 55 seats in Tuesday's election, making Tim Houston the province's 30th premier, and he did it by sweeping most of Nova Scotia outside Halifax. But what did surprise a lot of people was the extent of the PC win.
-
Nurses union, AHS exchange words about use of third party nursesThe United Nurses of Alberta says Alberta Health Services is trying to distract the public from a dire staffing situation in hospitals.
-
Strathmore, Alta. councillors repeal mandatory mask bylawTwo days after masks become mandatory at indoor public spaces in Strathmore, Alta. because of increasing COVID-19 case numbers, town councillors have voted to repeal the bylaw that brought the measure into effect.