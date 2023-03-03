Calgary teen located after failing to return home from school

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 13-year-old boy has been located after a two-day disappearance.

The 13-year-old left school at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday but failed to arrive at his home in the southeast neighbourhood of Ogden. According to investigators, his family had not heard from him and there were concerns for his well-being.

Police officials announced Friday morning that the teen had been found and was safe.