Calgary teen missing since November found safe: police


Calgary police say a 13-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since the end of November has been found. 

The teen last seen leaving her home in the community of Marlborough on Sunday, Nov. 27.

On Wednesday, police made a public plea for help finding the girl. 

On Thursday morning officers issued an update saying she had been located and was safe. 

