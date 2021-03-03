Another day, another opportunity to get outside. If those plans start up this morning, the greatest threat you'll face is once again from overnight freezing!

The ridge of high pressure that's packed full of heat is continuing to roll off of the Pacific. Today, the jet is going to continue south of Calgary, with a rise into our region from the southwest tomorrow, as the high pressure ridge sets its entry region overtop of us.

The BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front): It's going to be warm. It's going to stay warm.

A weak disturbance will shift through on Saturday afternoon, which may trigger showers and heavier wind for a period, as our temperature jaunts into the five-day forecast's coolest low. We may even experience a brief wave of flurries, but melting temperatures are right on trend for Sunday.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, PM showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: possible flurries, low -5 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Early this morning, Lois had the camera ready for the sunrise:

And earlier this week, Dwight took a park stroll and found it picturesque:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield