Calgary to face many issues in 2023, Gondek says

In a year-end interview with CTV News, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city faces many of the same "wicked problems" other Canadian cities will experience in 2023.

Those include the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a mental health crisis, addictions among Canadians and rampant poverty.

One way to help many of those issues at once could be to revitalize the downtown cores of all of the major Canadian cities, Gondek says.

"We proposed to the federal government if we could come to them with a package of how we bring our cities back to life, that they help us understand where the 'pots of funding' are," she said.

"It's really difficult to work with 10 different ministries to accomplish the single goal of revitalizing your city's economy. They are committed to that – they want to work with us."

SEAN CHU STILL ON COUNCIL

Last year, when CTV News spoke with Gondek at year's end, she mentioned that one of her missions was to have Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu removed from council.

Chu has been embroiled in controversy over his inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl during his time with the Calgary Police Service. Ever since the details came to light, Gondek has been calling for Chu to resign, something he has refused to do.

She says council has sent a review of Chu's original disciplinary hearing to the province, asking them to look into the matter further.

That report, conducted by the Calgary Police Commission (CPC), highlighted a number of issues that indicated if the hearing took place today, it would have a very different outcome.

"The request is for the premier and the provincial government to review that CPC report and determine if there is further action that needs to be taken, what would it look like?

"If there is no further action to be taken, to help us explain to the public the process that has been followed and what the outcomes could be – we've left it in their hands."

Gondek says she still insists Chu "should do the right thing, whatever that may look like."

Others, such as Ward 13 Coun. Dan MacLean and Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, have also been presented with their own difficulties this year, but Gondek says she hopes these distractions will not prevent council from performing its work.

"We need to stay incredibly focused on delivering results to Calgarians, whether they are people in positions of vulnerability or they are average people just trying to get by in an inflationary environment.

"We continue to remain positive, but I do hope that these distractions will end."

CONFIDENT ABOUT CALGARY PROJECTS

Earlier this year, Premier Danielle Smith sent letters regarding two major projects in the city – a new arena for the Calgary Flames and the development of the Green Line.

Gondek says while there were no funding arrangements attached to those statements, she is hopeful 2023 will bring more concrete details.

She adds those discussions are also ongoing during council meetings.

"We brought forward a notice of motion that we would be funding partners with the provincial government if they would help us extend the Blue Line one station to the north and then one station to the west so we could tie in YYC (Calgary International Airport) to the Blue Line and people could easily travel downtown from the airport."

Gondek says she isn't sure what sort of contact, if any, MLA Ric McIver has had with the arena committee, but she does know progress is being made.

"We are letting our third party do their work and, once there's something on the table to debate, that's when I'll weigh in."

When the initial arena deal, struck before she took the mayor's chair, collapsed, Gondek says she "was as disappointed as anyone."

"Having spent about six hours at the Calgary Planning Commission meeting, getting the development permit approved and explaining to my colleagues that the prior-to-release conditions actually met many of the things that they were looking for in the deal, we were pretty happy that the deal was moving forward.

"But to get that news that the deal had become untenable, just before Christmas (2021), was not something any of us wanted to hear."

SMITH'S SOVEREIGNTY ACT

As Calgary continues to build its working relationship with the Smith government, Gondek says it hasn't been an easy ride when it comes to some of the decisions the UCP government has made.

She says Smith's Sovereignty Act is one of those situations.

"I'm feeling a little bit concerned about this. I understand the message being sent – you need to pay attention to our needs as a province – but I don't believe I agree with the methodology being used.

"It could be an unintended consequence, but it really puts municipalities, universities, police services, all kinds of organizations that are 'creatures of the province' and puts us in a difficult spot if we are asked to defy one order of government against another at a time that we really, desperately need collaboration."

Gondek says her legal team has been reviewing the legislation and, now that it is law, there will be more meetings over the Sovereignty Act.

"We remain concerned that if we are put in a position where we need to defy federal law, it will put us in an impossible place."