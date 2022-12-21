Calgary to have free transit service this Christmas
Calgary Transit is giving users the gift of free rides this Christmas.
Trains will run every 15 minutes throughout the day on Dec. 25, then every 30 minutes after 10 p.m. Service ends around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.
Bus service will be every 20-45 minutes on Routes 1, 3, 8, 9, 14, 23, 38, 43, 100, 300, 301, 302, Max Orange, Max Yellow, Max Teal and Max Purple. On Demand service is closed in Carrington/Livingston and Springbank Hill.
On Boxing Day, both buses and CTrains will operate on a Sunday level of service.
Service hours for buses changed to winter hours on Dec. 19.
On New Year's Eve, CTrains will run every 15 minutes throughout the day.
Service will run until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
As for buses, routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302, and Max Orange, Max Yellow, Max Teal and Max Purple will run every 30-35 minutes until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit Calgary Transit's website.
#CTRiders, Calgary Transit is pleased to offer FREE transit service on Christmas Day – December 25! pic.twitter.com/zrh1Z1tDl2— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 21, 2022
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space StationMany stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro VancouverSome areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.