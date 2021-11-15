Calgary to invest public dollars in venture capital fund aimed at growing tech sector
The City of Calgary says it will invest $6 million into a venture capital fund in an effort to boost the city's growing tech sector.
The investment will be made by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary that aims to help diversify Calgary's economy.
OCIF says it has selected Accelerate Fund III LP, an early-stage angel co-investment fund managed by Yaletown Partners in partnership with non-profit organization The A100.
Under the terms of the agreement, Accelerate Fund III will match OCIF's contribution, generating a total of $12 million in investment capital for Calgary-based businesses.
Accelerate Fund III was launched in May 2020. The total value of the fund, with the contribution from OCIF, is expected to reach nearly $23 million.
OCIF issued a request for proposals earlier this year to find a venture capital partner. At the time, OCIF chair Mark Blackwell said Calgary would be the first municipality in the country to use city dollars to create a pool of venture capital for early-stage local businesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.
-
Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammersA senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.
-
Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCITwo separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
-
City of Greater Sudbury to expand its gas collection systemConstruction is underway at one of Greater Sudbury’s landfill sites. The Kingsway location, in the east end of the city, will see expansion on its gas collection system.
-
Trudeau meets men's national soccer team at Edmonton training sessionPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Canadian men's soccer team at the Commonwealth Field House ahead of their match against Mexico on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest case updateSince the pandemic began, 2,257 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 107 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
'Joyful, generous': Former students reflect on life of Sask. theatre icon Henry WoolfOver the years, Henry Woolf taught and mentored hundreds of drama students at the University of Saskatchewan, who are now left to reflect on the impact he had on them.