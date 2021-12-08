Calgary to join Women's Premier Soccer League
Women's Premier Soccer League officials confirm that plans are in place for a club in Calgary.
Sam Bacso, the league's vice-president of operations, tells CTV News Calgary that, while official team announcements will be coming soon, "Calgary will have a club in the league."
"We have talked to a couple of groups out of the city that have been adamant about bring the next level of soccer to Calgary and Canada," said Oklahoma City-based Bacso in a statement to CTV News Calgary.
Prior to the league's soon-to-be-announced expansion further into Canada, there are more than 130 teams in the league — divided into 17 conferences, within one-of-four regions — with Vancouver being the lone existing Canadian club.
The league teased its impending expansion in a video posted to social media Tuesday that made mention of Calgary as well as Toronto and Montreal. The post said the WPSL was answering the call for a Canadian Women's League.
We’re answering the call for a Canadian Women’s League☎️
Get Ready Canada����#WeAreComing pic.twitter.com/Mfwk9IpCym
The WPSL was established in 1998 and is entering its 23rd season.
