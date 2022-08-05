Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekend

AFTERNOON UPDATE: there's now a very, very small chance of showers today. It won't be much, if at all. Otherwise, we have further scope on the extent of this high pressure ridge. Barring smokier weather, it'll be sunny throughout!

MORNING EDITION: First, I mentioned on CTV News at 5 and 6 yesterday, but credit where it’s due: we went 3,532 days between periods of our air being 100% saturated:

Today at 8am, the humidity was 100% which made it #Calgary's moistest hour in almost 9 years, since Sep 8th, 2013 #YycWx

Our outlook for today also offers some interesting vantages; as the low that pushed storms through yesterday passes on, its cyclonic rotation will generate northern wind in our province today at the surface, while we enter a high-pressure ridge aloft, which generates northerly winds aloft.

These forces will combine for gusts approaching 50 km/h today, which will keep our high temperature down today... and only today.

Tomorrow, we enter the ridge, which provides a period of stable and sunny weather.

The weekend is in great shape, with our temperature sitting near normal (24 C) – the days that follow in the five day also hold steady, with a longer-range outlook on heat warned temperatures. That’s the largest difference from yesterday; a net energy surplus was expected, and while it’s still in our forecast, it has indeed pushed off and now sits further back in the line. So be it!

Smoke-wise, I’m pleased to report the vast majority of citizen scientist sensors around the province have between 0-5 PPM – you need to get over 12 PPM for noticeable effects from smoke.

Air quality advisories continue, however, for Lethbridge, Crowsnest Pass, and Cardston; the Lethbridge data from overnight shows a low to moderate risk, but forecasts a high risk later today. With wind from the north, I’m not sure this pans, as a lot of the wildfire smoke will blow toward the United States, instead.

Your five day forecast:

Friday

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Cannot get enough of these #stormclouds #clouds #storm #yycweather #yyc Check out the city skyline at the bottom of the pic. Not bad for taken from the passenger side of the car. pic.twitter.com/AdpMAe4NZK

And second, from Susan after the storms passed:

Came through another one just east of there at 9.00pm. It was amazing. pic.twitter.com/fTsEIoP9H9

