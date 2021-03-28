Calgary-to-Vancouver bus trip among latest additions to COVID-19 exposure list

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is notifying the public about nine more flights and a long-distance bus trip that had cases of COVID-19 on board.

The latest additions come after a week in which the centre added dozens of recent flights to its online list of coronavirus exposures.

Passengers who were on the Rider Express Transportation bus trip from Calgary to Vancouver on March 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the BCCDC.

The flights added to the list Sunday all either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 20 and 26.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 20: Air Canada flight 26 from Seoul to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 20: Air Canada flight 8188 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows one to four)

March 20: Air Canada flight 8420 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows one to five)

March 21: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14 and 31 to 35)

March 22: Air Canada flight 201 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 20 to 26)

March 22: Air Canada flight 8543 from Regina to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)

March 23: Air Canada flight 8182 from Fort St John to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)

March 24: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 24 to 30)

March 26: Air Canada flight 302 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 20 to 26)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving in Canada from other countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. The first three nights of that period must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

International travellers are also required to show proof of a recent negative test before being allowed to board their flights to Canada.

No such restrictions exist for domestic travellers, though health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.