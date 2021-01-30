The Calgary Tower will be lit with the colour orange on Saturday evening in recognition of the second annual World Neglected Tropical Disease Day.

Neglected tropical diseases are a group of about 20 classified by the World Health Organization (WHO), including leprosy, Dengue fever, rabies and hookworm.

While they may not be well known, about 1.7 billion people are impacted by them world-wide, says Linda Holdbrook, a researcher at the University of Calgary.

"So that's about one-in-five, that's a lot of people, however many of us have probably never heard of these diseases," she said.

"They cause a lot of disability and disfigurement, as opposed to diseases we like to call the Big 3 like malaria, HIV or AIDS that cause more deaths. Neglected tropical diseases, they cause a lot of morbidity and disability."

Lessons already learned around NTDs can be translated to the current pandemic, said Holdbrook.

"In terms of collaborating across sector, how to reach large amounts of people to deliver medications, there are a lot of things to build on," she said.

"We’ve learned that what happens in one area has an impact somewhere else. We're all connected and this pandemic has shown more than ever that we are a global community.

The pandemic has made life tough for many, but those dealing with NTDs can see a greater impact.

"For the NTD world, we see things like contaminated water sources, for example, those are risk factors for these neglected tropical diseases," said Holdbrook.

"Handwashing is a huge preventative aspect of COVID so if you're somewhere where you don't have access to clean water, how can you protect yourself?"