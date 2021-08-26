Calgary Transit buses to roll into Chestermere on Aug. 30
Residents of Chestermere will soon have a new option for travelling to and from Calgary.
Beginning Aug. 30, Calgary Transit's MAX Purple Line will extend outside Calgary city limits and connect the two cities during peak travel times as part of a pilot project.
According to Calgary Transit, the Purple Line, which currently operates between downtown Calgary and East Hills, will extend to Chestermere for two trips twice a day.
City of Chestermere officials say the bus will make 12 stops on the west side of Chestermere under the current route but additional stops may be added in the future. The transit extension will be evaluated throughout the duration of the pilot.
Calgary Transit says the cost of the service extension is being paid for by the City of Chestermere. Passengers will be required to pay regular Calgary Transit Link fares through the My Fare App or tickets may be purchased at the Chestermere Safeway, Chestermere Petro Canada or through Calgary Transit.
Face coverings are required on all public transportation in Alberta under current public health measures.
