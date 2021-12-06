Calgary Transit fares increasing in January 2022

Calgary Transit says riders will see a rise in ticket prices next year.

The increase in transit fares starts on Jan. 1, 2022, and will see each customer paying about 10 cents more per ride.

A single adult ticket will increase from $3.50 to $3.60 and a single youth ticket will increase from $2.40 to $2.45.

An adult day pass will rise from $11 to $11.25 while a youth day pass rises from $8 to $8.25.

A monthly adult pass will go from $109 to $112 while a monthly youth pass will increase from $79 to $82 (starting in September 2022.)

An adult ticket book will increase from $35 to $36 while a youth ticket book will go from $24 to $24.50.

An annual senior pass will go from $145 to $150, while a low income senior pass will go from $25 to $30.

"We understand the need to keep transit services affordable, which is why there were no fare increases in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic," Calgary Transit says on its website.

"However, fare changes are necessary to cover our increasing costs and to keep our customer commitment to provide safe, reliable, helpful, informative, easy to use and clean service.

"We are investing to keep pace with our growing population and service demand."

Calgary Transit says fares, advertising and parking revenues cover about 50 per cent of its operating costs, while property taxes cover the remaining portion.

For more information on the fee change you can visit Calgary Transit's website.