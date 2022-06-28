Calgary Transit launches new route planning app

Calgary Transit users now have access to an app that will help them plan their route.

The app, called Transit, is available for download in the App Store or through Google Play.

"Transit will be familiar to customers as it is the same app provider that we currently use for our existing YYC Transit App," a Tuesday release explained.

"The new app will be very similar, and customers in Calgary, including the thousands of Calgarians already using the Transit app, will now automatically be upgraded to Royale, Transit’s subscription service."

As of June 28, Calgary Transit users who download the app will have access to the following features: Real-time, multi-modal trip planning that includes micromobilty (scooter/bike) options;

The ability to locate and plan trips using Neuron and Bird shared e-scooters/e-bikes;

The ability to locate and reserve carshare vehicles;

Crowd-sourced data relating to the customer experience, such as even more accurate arrival times, transit stop accessibility and passenger mask use;

Machine-learning to improve the customer journey and provide even more precise real-time arrival data; and

Full access to the app in more than 300 cities worldwide, including Edmonton, Vancouver, Saskatoon, Toronto, and Montreal.

Officials with Calgary Transit say the previous app, YYC Transit, will no longer be available for download after June 28, though customers who have already downloaded it can still use it as they transition to Transit.

