Calgary Transit offers discounted monthly passes for August, September

A stock photo of a Calgary transit bus in downtown Calgary. (Getty Images)

Calgary Transit is offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.

Adult and youth monthly passes will be sold for $56 each, a fifty percent discount of the adult passes and a thirty percent discount for the youth passes.

Discounted passes can be purchased in four ways:

  1. Through local vendors who normally sell transit passes, like convenience stores, grocery stores and pharmacies.
  2. Through Calgary Transit Customer Service Centres – with the exception of the Village Square Leisure Centre.
  3. Through the MyFare App, which is available through the Google Play and Apple App store.
  4. Through Calgary Transit’s online store.  
