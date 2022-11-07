Calgary Transit to host scavenger hunt with $500 Art Market gift certificates

Calgary Transit will be hiding five "little paintings" on CTrain cars and in stations, and those who find one will be rewarded with Art Market Craft Sale swag.

The five Calgary Transit passengers who locate the artwork during the Saturday, Nov. 12 scavenger hunt will receive:

A $500 gift certificate to the Art Market Craft Sale at the TELUS Convention Centre;

Four passes to the show; and,

Tote bags.

Instructions on how to claim the prize will be painted on the artwork.

The Art Market Craft Sale runs from Nov. 17 to 20.