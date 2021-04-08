Calgary triple killer Dustin Duthie to be sentenced Thursday

A Calgary triple murderer who admitted to slitting his girlfriend's throat and stabbing his mother and stepfather to death will learn his fate Thursday.

Dustin Duthie, 27, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Taylor Toller and Shawn Boshuk, and to first-degree murder in the death of Alan Pennylegion.

The bodies of Duthie's mother, Boshuck, and stepfather, Pennylegion, were found in their Hidden Valley home on July 31, 2018. The body of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Toller, was found in her Applewood condo the same day. She had been killed days earlier.

According to an agreed statement of fact, Toller was last seen alive at 4:03 a.m. on July 26, 2018 in surveillance footage outside her condo.

About an hour later, Duthie was seen leaving the condo, carrying a black satchel and pulling a 'bed in a box' behind him.

The crimes carry an automatic life sentence and the Crown has asked the judge to ensure that Duthie is not eligible for parole for 35 years.

The defence has argued that Duthie should serve 25 years before he can apply for parole.

Sentencing will get underway Thursday afternoon at Calgary Courts Centre.

With files from the Canadian Press