Calgary tube park opens for 2022-23 season next week

The ski and snowboard hill at Canada Olympic Park is open and WinSport says the facility's tube park will be soon be too.

The Servus Tube Park opens for the 2022-23 season on Dec. 17.

It has eight lanes to slide down and, once you're at the bottom of the hill, a magic carpet to bring you and your tube back to the top.

WinSport says the park is a "wildly enjoyable winter activity" for the whole family.

This year marks the tube park's eighth in operation.

Tickets are available on WinSport's website.

The hill is open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays (Dec. 24 to Jan. 6, 2023) with two-hour windows available at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., though cold weather and wind might impact operations.

This year the entrance to the Servus Tube Park is at the northeast side of the day lodge parking lot.