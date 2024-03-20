Calgary UCP constituency hosts 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hall
A town hall event called "Let Kids Be Kids" was held Tuesday night by a southeast Calgary UCP constituency.
The meetup took place at the Canyon Meadows Cinemas.
According to the event page, it was a conversation about what the province has called the Alberta Parental Rights Legislation.
Media was not allowed inside.
But Calgary-Lougheed constituency association president Darrell Komick said in a statement:
"The intent of the 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hall is to have an open dialogue with people who share a variety of views and perspectives."
Komick's statement went on to say:
"We recently hosted an event with a transgender speaker. These kinds of open debates are good for democracy."
Among the speakers listed was Torry Tanner, who quit her run for UCP MLA last year after posting a video claiming teachers are exposing kids to pornography and gender reassignment without parental consent.
