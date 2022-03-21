Calgary urban hen program accepting applications

Applications are now open for the city's urban hen program.

City council approved changes to the responsible pet ownership bylaw last year, so that people can now apply to set up a chicken coop in the back yard.

Only 100 applications will be accepted in 2022, however, and if demand exceeds that, a lottery system will be used to determine who the lucky 100 will be.

Applications are open until April 18.

In 2018, Airdrie voted to allow 20 households to keep a pet chicken in a pilot project.

In 2015, Calgary city council voted down a proposal to allow urban hens.