Calgary urologist fined $20K for improper patient notification before surgery

A Calgary urologist has been fined more than $20,000 after being found guilty of unprofessional conduct.

Dr. Richard Barr received the sanction for failing to properly advise a patient about a plan to taper anticoagulant medication ahead of surgery, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

Along with the fine, he was ordered to complete healthcare improvement courses at his own expense.

Barr was also ordered to undergo a review of his clinic’s systems by an external third party, at his own cost, to identify opportunities for improvements like patient benchmark reminders, and submit a report to CPSA’s complaints director on how any changes will be implemented, monitored and sustained.

Under the ruling, Barr was ordered to pay two-thirds of the costs of the investigation and hearing, totaling $20,064.21.