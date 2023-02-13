Calgary Valentine's Day campaign lets you name trash after an ex

The Calgary Humane Society is celebrating Valentine's Day with a campaign that lets you buy treats for their adorable animals on behalf of your lover – or name shelter trash after an ex.

For a donation between $20 and $50 you can send a special edible treat to one of the reptiles, bunnies, cats or dogs.

Or, if you are feeling spiteful, you can instead donate between $20 to $100 to have a poop bag, kitty litter box or bag of trash named after someone who scorned you.

All proceeds from the "I Chews You" campaign go to helping the shelter animals.

Once a donation is made, people are able to download a customizable, digital Valentine’s Day card they can send to the person they made the donation for.

The campaign isn't just happening in advance of Valentine's Day, it runs until Feb. 15, which is Singles Awareness Day.

If you want to give a gift to your current partner or past love, you can visit the Calgary Humane Society's website.