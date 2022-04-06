Calgary Volunteer Fair 'paused' due to increase in COVID-19 numbers

Organizers of the Calgary Volunteer Fair have hit pause on the in-person event scheduled for April 30.

"Given the apparent trajectory of COVID infections in Alberta, we are not confident that we are able to offer a safe, robust and thoroughly satisfactory event for both exhibitors and attendees," read a post on social media.

Organizers said no decision has been made about rescheduling the event and they are "exploring a variety of options."

There are 540,733 total cases in the province, with 4,612 reported over the last seven days, according to the latest data posted by Alberta Health Services.

There are 964 people in hospital, including 47 in ICU. A total of 4,074 deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19.

As of March 28, 8,586,230 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

With heavy hearts, we are hitting pause on the 2022 Calgary Volunteer Fair.



We have not made a decision about rescheduling as of this writing and are exploring a variety of options.



We hope that we'll see you at our next event, whenever that may be.#yyc #volunteerfair pic.twitter.com/2sLTisfXyz