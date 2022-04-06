Calgary Volunteer Fair 'paused' due to increase in COVID-19 numbers
Organizers of the Calgary Volunteer Fair have hit pause on the in-person event scheduled for April 30.
"Given the apparent trajectory of COVID infections in Alberta, we are not confident that we are able to offer a safe, robust and thoroughly satisfactory event for both exhibitors and attendees," read a post on social media.
Organizers said no decision has been made about rescheduling the event and they are "exploring a variety of options."
There are 540,733 total cases in the province, with 4,612 reported over the last seven days, according to the latest data posted by Alberta Health Services.
There are 964 people in hospital, including 47 in ICU. A total of 4,074 deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19.
As of March 28, 8,586,230 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.
With heavy hearts, we are hitting pause on the 2022 Calgary Volunteer Fair.
We have not made a decision about rescheduling as of this writing and are exploring a variety of options.
We hope that we'll see you at our next event, whenever that may be.#yyc #volunteerfair pic.twitter.com/2sLTisfXyz
-
Witness shares video of fatal police incident in Campbell RiverThe quick actions of a Campbell River man may provide investigators with their best insight into the death of an individual on Saturday after the person had a run-in with police officers.
-
Seniors in North Bay react to fourth COVID-19 shot eligibilityAs of Thursday morning, anyone age 60 and older can sign up to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot through the province's online booking portal.
-
Health Canada wants B.C. to lower proposed possession threshold in decriminalization request: ministerHealth Canada is considering British Columbia's decriminalization request but with a lower threshold for the amount of drugs a person can carry, says a provincial minister.
-
Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contaminationFerrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday due to concerns over a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Bill 16 would give B.C. increased power to seize private propertyProposed changes to B.C.'s Transportation Act would give the provincial government increased power to seize personal property around transit hubs, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Email, phone scams are on the rise; younger people falling victimEmail and phone scams are on the rise across Canada, and it’s younger people who are falling victim.
-
Three people injured after crash in Minden HillsThree people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.
-
New penalty for people caught stunt driving in OntarioThe Ontario Government implemented a new penalty April 1 that forces people to take a driver improvement course if caught stunt driving.
-
‘There’s uncertainty’: Sask. towns face challenges in healthcareRural Saskatchewan municipal leaders are calling on the provincial government to make healthcare a priority by restoring their local emergency services.