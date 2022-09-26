Calgary welcomes new office for technology giant Infosys

A new office for a global digital services firm will bring at least 1,000 jobs to Calgary over the next two years, officials said Monday.

The Infosys Digital Centre, located in Gulf Canada Square, is the newest development from the company that first set up an office in the city last year.

Officials say the centre will foster the company's growth in Canada as it moves toward expanding its workforce in the country.

Calgary was chosen for the new office because of its "rich IT talent" and "strategic location."

"(It) enables us to scale work with clients across key industries, such as energy, natural resources and agriculture," said Infosys president Ravi Kumar. "Calgary's IT innovation potential is unlimited, and we are delighted to be a part of its future."

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the establishment of the new office is "a big moment" for Calgary.

"Building a thriving innovation ecosystem takes a village, and Infosys will play a key role in our growth. In particular, Infosys' partnerships with local universities to train Calgary students and create job opportunities will help propel us forward," she said.

Meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney says he's pleased that Infosys has already delivered on a commitment to bring hundreds of jobs to Calgary. He also gave credit to his government's action plan for recovery.

"Thanks to Alberta’s Recovery Plan and our government’s relentless pursuit of economic growth, Alberta’s economy is more diverse than ever before, attracting new investments, and creating new jobs in exciting new sectors," he said.

The new location is expected to help the company work closely with clients to develop areas such as intelligent automation, green technology, user experience and advanced digital technologies such as big data and cloud.

It will also work to train Infosys and client employees to help Canadian businesses thrive in the new digital industry.