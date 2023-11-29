Calgary will end November with the first 'below freezing' day of the month
Calgary’s average daytime high for the month of November ranges from 7 C to 0 C, but brief influxes of colder air during this transitional season mean it is not uncommon to see days that are colder than that.
According to the Canadian Climate Normals data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary typically experiences 8.4 days in November with a daytime high at or below freezing.
This year, Calgary is on track to see just one day at or below 0 C, on the final day of November.
This brief cool down will continue Friday with a daytime high of -1 C, with another warmup expected early next week. On Tuesday the daytime high is forecast to hit 9 C.
Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday brings another unusual temperature snapshot across the country.
That broad upper low over Hudson Bay is pulling colder, Arctic air south of Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. On the east side of this low, warmer air is being drawn up along the Atlantic coastline extending as far north as Nunavut.
This translates into temperatures in Iqaluit Wednesday that are both above freezing, and warmer than many locations south of the Canada-U.S. border.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
-
Two early morning crashes in Woolwich blamed on slippery roadsOne person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service delayed again, BC Ferries saysBC Ferries expects to serve more than 900,000 passengers during the upcoming holiday season, and says it will be able to do so without one of its largest vessels, which remains out of service for repairs.
-
Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigationThree people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital monitoring two COVID-19 outbreaksWindsor Regional Hospital is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at both campuses — a lot of eight patients between both locations are affected.
-
Nailed it: Fredericton high school encouraging students to train in tradesLeo Hayes High School in Fredericton is encouraging students to enter the trades.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to CalgaryTo address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.