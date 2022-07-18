Calgary with a cooler, rainier start to the week

Another Stampede has come and gone, and it has taken the locally friendly, nice weather with it. Calgary's looking at 15 to 30 millimetres of rain by the end of the day. Added to this, some communities are already dealing with severe thunderstorms first thing this morning as part of this transition period:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING from Environment Canada. https://t.co/gUShKuBfCW #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/h0DItHivr8

Up to nickel-sized hail is possible. These storms are shoving north from Montana, and Calgary runs a slight risk of one, too. We'll watch our wind transition to northerly this afternoon and keep our high in the teens.

The trough associated with cooler weather doesn't stick around long; in fact, it transitions out tomorrow, with a long shot at thundershowers late in the day. Ditto for Wednesday. This look out to midweek doesn't align across all models; in fact, the chance is faint that it materializes to storms. Regardless, it's followed by another period of above-seasonal, fair weather headed into the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Showers, risk of thunderstorms

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: Storm risk, then clearing overnight, low 13 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Wednesday

Sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: mainly clear, slight chance of showers, low 13 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Kevin snapped a lovely photograph of North Glenmore Park at sunset yesterday evening:

