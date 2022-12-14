Calgary woman accused of fraudulently collecting apartment damage deposits
Warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old Calgary woman who allegedly posed as the owner of a Crescent Heights apartment and collected damage deposits from would-be renters.
Crystal Kathleen Shannon is wanted on fraud under $5,000 charges.
According to Calgary Police Service officials, Shannon advertised an apartment in the 300 block of Second Avenue N.E. for rent on classified sites and did show the suite to prospective tenants.
Shannon allegedly requested a damage deposit by e-transfer and arranged a tentative move-in date.
After the money was transferred, communication with Shannon would abruptly end.
Investigators believe the accused had lived in the apartment at some point in time, but confirm she is not the owner and was not authorized to rent or sublet it.
Shannon is described as:
- Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;
- Weighing 120 kilograms (265 lbs);
- Having blond hair; and,
- Having blue eyes.
Additional victims or anyone having information regarding Shannon's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
London, Ont.’s Maggie Mac Neil takes gold at FINA World Swimming ChampionshipsLocal Olympian Maggie Mac Neil won another world championship title in Australia on Wednesday — but it took a little while for the 22-year-old Londoner to realize it.
-
Sudbury council delays decision of fire hall consolidationAt Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
-
Fine structure for snow removal 'unreasonable:' Landlords AssociationThe Saskatchewan Landlords Associations (SKLA) is calling the City of Regina’s fine structure for its snow removal bylaw “unreasonable” in certain situations.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city managerA judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Here are some of the most expensive homes for sale in and around Waterloo regionReal estate prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since started to cool down in Waterloo region as interest rates climb and buyers sit on the sidelines plotting their next move.
-
RCMP officer fires shot during Alberta arrest; ASIRT investigatingAlberta's police watchdog has a new case after a Mountie fired a gun during a Tuesday afternoon arrest in Saddle Lake, Alta.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder in Tofino, B.C.A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Tofino, B.C.
-
BC Lions sign co-general managers Campbell, McEvoy to extensionsSplitting general manager duties might be an unusual practice among CFL clubs, but the BC Lions have found a way to make it work.
-
Person shot by RCMP officer remembered with touching mural and memorial serviceMore than 300 people turned out for a memorial service on Saturday to mourn the loss of Dani Cooper, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed by police in North Vancouver last month.