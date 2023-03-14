Calgary woman arrested, charged in home heist of jewelry, handbags
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Mounties out of Cochrane have arrested and charged a Calgary woman in connection with a rural home break-and-enter and the theft of high-end jewelry and handbags.
RCMP says the break-and-enter happened Feb. 28 around 7 p.m. and that a lone woman was captured by video surveillance.
Jenna Interman, 37, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody following a raid of a home in the city.
According to RCMP, a number of stolen handbags worth more than $15,000 were recovered.
Equipment for manufacturing fake credit cards was also seized, RCMP say.
Interman is charged with break-and-enter and theft over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on April 4.
She has been released from custody.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.