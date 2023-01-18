Calgary woman dead in multi-vehicle collision near Gleichen, Alta.

A Calgary resident is dead following a multi-vehicle collision east of Gleichen Wednesday morning.

The incident between a semi and a passenger vehicle took place around the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 842 around 11:30 a.m.

Police confirmed that a 25-year-old Calgary woman was declared dead on scene. The semi driver was uninjured.

According to @511Alberta, eastbound Highway 1 just east of Gleichen has reopened. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Update: EB Hwy 1 at jct Hwy 842, east of Gleichen - fully reopened from previous MVC . (4:50pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/XKUpElSfTl