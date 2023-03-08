Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.
Catherine Doucette won the top prize in the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's Prestige game in early February.
Officials say she bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1207 12th Ave. S.W. and it wasn't long before she knew she'd won big.
"I was very excited," she said in a release. "I was jumping up and down and crying."
Doucette says the windfall will make her life a lot easier and hopefully secure her future too.
"I'm going to retire and purchase an income property in Mexico," she said.
Doucette also plans to buy a motorhome and travel using her prize money.
