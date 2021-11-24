Calgary woman kidnapped and robbed, police seek 3 suspects
Images have been released of three men believed to have robbed a Calgary woman over a period of several hours while holding her against her will.
The woman was leaving her residence to meet a friend just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 when three men jumped into her vehicle and confined her to the back seat.
Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.
The men drove her around the city for a period of several hours so they could steal property from her, then stole her vehicle.
The woman suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.
One man was wearing a dark sweater with Puma written on the front, and light sweatpants with dark coloured shoes.
A second was wearing a dark jacket with three white lines on the arms, dark pants and white shoes.
The third was wearing a dark sweater, dark athletic pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
