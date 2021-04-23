Calgary woman killed in crash near Chestermere

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal crash near Chestermere and are asking motorists to avoid the area near Rainbow Road and Chestermere Boulevard.

RCMP responded to a collision between a car and pick-up truck in the intersection at about 1 p.m. Friday.

An 81-year-old woman from Calgary, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the car and another woman, who was also a passenger, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the truck was alone in the vehicle and was treated and released.

Chestermere RCMP are investigating what led up to the crash.

Traffic in the area is being affected and police say southbound Rainbow Road is currently not accessible from west of Chestermere Boulevard.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.