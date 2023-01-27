iHeartRadio

Calgary woman missing, police reach out for tips as to her whereabouts


Alison Laycraft, 49, was last seen by family the morning of Jan. 26 in Marlborough.

Calgary police are asking for help to find a woman who disappeared from northeast Calgary.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Laycraft is 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt and a black puffy winter jacket.

Call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app if you see her.

