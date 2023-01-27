Calgary woman missing, police reach out for tips as to her whereabouts

Calgary police are asking for help to find a woman who disappeared from northeast Calgary.

Alison Laycraft, 49, was last seen by family the morning of Jan. 26 in Marlborough.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Laycraft is 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt and a black puffy winter jacket.

Call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app if you see her.