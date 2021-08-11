Calgary woman reaches 3 mountain summits to raise funds for siblings with terminal illness

A Calgary woman has completed a triple crown challenge as she attempts to raise funds for an experimental stem cell replacement for three young children.

Jeanine Dalton summited Ha Ling, the east end of Rundle Mountain (EEOR) and Grotto Mountain — a total elevation of approximately 3,265 metres — in roughly 14 hours.

Her effort raised more than $14,000 for the Lamprecht family, eclipsing her original goal of $10,000.

Katie and Jacob Lamprecht have four children and their three youngest — aged 10, eight and five — have been diagnosed with a genetic abnormality called juvenile Batten disease. There is no known cure for the disease, which attacks the central nervous system, and the average life expectancy of a patient is between 16 and 22 years.

The Lamprechts have located an experimental stem cell replacement treatment stateside at Duke University in North Carolina at a cost of $1.7 million per child.

For additional information on Dalton's fundraising effort visit the 'Help this family's fight against batten's disease' GoFundMe page.

With files from CTV's Kathy Le