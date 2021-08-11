Calgary woman reaches 3 mountain summits to raise funds for siblings with terminal illness
A Calgary woman has completed a triple crown challenge as she attempts to raise funds for an experimental stem cell replacement for three young children.
Jeanine Dalton summited Ha Ling, the east end of Rundle Mountain (EEOR) and Grotto Mountain — a total elevation of approximately 3,265 metres — in roughly 14 hours.
Her effort raised more than $14,000 for the Lamprecht family, eclipsing her original goal of $10,000.
Katie and Jacob Lamprecht have four children and their three youngest — aged 10, eight and five — have been diagnosed with a genetic abnormality called juvenile Batten disease. There is no known cure for the disease, which attacks the central nervous system, and the average life expectancy of a patient is between 16 and 22 years.
The Lamprechts have located an experimental stem cell replacement treatment stateside at Duke University in North Carolina at a cost of $1.7 million per child.
For additional information on Dalton's fundraising effort visit the 'Help this family's fight against batten's disease' GoFundMe page.
With files from CTV's Kathy Le
-
Downtown Windsor club added to COVID-19 potential exposure list: WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at a club downtown.
-
Evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation head home from TimminsA state of emergency that was declared in Timmins on July 14 in order to support an evacuation of people from Pikangikum First Nation has been declared over.
-
Simcoe Muskoka businesses struggle to find staff as job seekers dwindleAs businesses try to recover from a year and a half of restrictions and guidelines, they're faced with a new hurdle.
-
Laurentian University mandates vaccines for students living in residence, varsity athletesLaurentian University is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students living in residence and anyone taking part in varsity athletics.
-
Is this sculpture yours? And do you want it back? RCMP seek owner of found itemPolice in North Vancouver would like you to take a look at a lawn ornament that was given to them back in April and see if it belongs to you.
-
North Bay paracylist riding 800km to raise money for children with cancerKevin McKenna will attempt to ride 800km throughout the month of August to raise money for SickKids Foundation.
-
Lethbridge drug overdose deaths up 167 per cent over last yearThe most recent provincial statistics on opioid poisonings and overdose deaths have just been released, and the numbers are distressing.
-
BC Ferries warns of another busy summer weekendBC Ferries is warning travellers that the upcoming weekend is expected to be a busy one along its most popular routes.
-
Fire burns 160 acres in Lamont CountyA wild fire in Lamont County is now under control after it burned 160 acres of land.